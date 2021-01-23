Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) Downgraded to “Hold” at Truist

Truist downgraded shares of Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $15.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on CXP. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Columbia Property Trust from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Columbia Property Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Columbia Property Trust in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Columbia Property Trust from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.40.

NYSE CXP opened at $14.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -282.80 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a current ratio of 3.84. Columbia Property Trust has a one year low of $7.63 and a one year high of $22.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.52.

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $82.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.65 million. Columbia Property Trust had a negative net margin of 1.64% and a negative return on equity of 0.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Columbia Property Trust will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.94%. Columbia Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CXP. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Property Trust during the third quarter valued at about $171,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 182,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,995,000 after acquiring an additional 20,689 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 29.2% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 2,952 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 32.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,228,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025,092 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Columbia Property Trust by 0.8% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 259,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,829,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. 81.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Columbia Property Trust Company Profile

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE: CXP) owns and operates Class-A office buildings concentrated in New York, San Francisco, and Washington, DC Its portfolio includes 19 properties with approximately nine million square feet. Columbia carries an investment-grade rating from both Moody's and Standard & Poor's.

