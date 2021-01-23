Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN) released its earnings results on Friday. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Colony Bankcorp had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 11.51%.

Colony Bankcorp stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,255. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.40 and its 200 day moving average is $12.24. Colony Bankcorp has a 1-year low of $8.70 and a 1-year high of $15.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.91.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a $0.1025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Colony Bankcorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd.

Colony Bankcorp Company Profile

Colony Bankcorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Colony Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial and retail customers. It offers various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits. The company also provides loans to small and medium-sized businesses; residential and commercial construction, and land development loans; commercial real estate loans; commercial loans; agri-business and production loans; residential mortgage loans; home equity loans; and consumer loans.

