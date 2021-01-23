Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) Upgraded at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

COHR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Coherent from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Longbow Research cut shares of Coherent from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coherent from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Coherent has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $169.00.

COHR stock opened at $205.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $152.51 and a 200 day moving average of $128.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of -11.94 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Coherent has a 52 week low of $78.21 and a 52 week high of $213.05.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $316.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.04 million. Coherent had a negative net margin of 33.70% and a positive return on equity of 3.41%. Coherent’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Coherent will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Pamela Fletcher sold 464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $58,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Coherent in the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Coherent in the third quarter valued at about $65,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Coherent by 462.3% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 596 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Coherent in the third quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Coherent in the third quarter valued at about $242,000. 91.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Coherent Company Profile

Coherent, Inc provides lasers, laser-based technologies, and laser-based system solutions for a range of scientific, commercial, and industrial research applications. It operates in two segments, OEM Laser Sources and Industrial Lasers & Systems. The company designs, manufactures, markets, and services lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories; and laser measurement and control products.

