CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) PT Raised to $63.00 at Credit Suisse Group

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) had its price objective raised by Credit Suisse Group from $62.00 to $63.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CMS. Cfra downgraded shares of CMS Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $65.50.

Shares of NYSE CMS opened at $58.41 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.53. The company has a market capitalization of $16.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.62. CMS Energy has a 1 year low of $46.03 and a 1 year high of $69.17.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that CMS Energy will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a $0.435 dividend. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. This is a boost from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.46%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hedeker Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 82,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,006,000 after purchasing an additional 7,116 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 25,796 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 5,061 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 34,474 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,117,000 after purchasing an additional 6,361 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 606,515 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,246,000 after purchasing an additional 12,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 25,106 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates in four segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, Enterprises, and EnerBank. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

