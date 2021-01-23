Close Brothers Group (OTCMKTS:CBGPY) Given “Outperform” Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Close Brothers Group (OTCMKTS:CBGPY) in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CBGPY. Liberum Capital started coverage on Close Brothers Group in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a hold rating on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Close Brothers Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Investec cut Close Brothers Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a report on Friday, November 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS:CBGPY opened at $40.57 on Friday. Close Brothers Group has a fifty-two week low of $20.77 and a fifty-two week high of $40.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.20.

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, provides financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Asset Management, and Securities. The company offers various deposit products, including fixed term deposits and notice accounts.

