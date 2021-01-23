Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 164 shares during the quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Domani Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Domani Wealth LLC now owns 19,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,333,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,024,000. NextCapital Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 2,931,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,094,262,000 after buying an additional 246,352 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 34,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,778,000 after buying an additional 7,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV now owns 122,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,101,000 after buying an additional 876 shares during the last quarter.

IVV opened at $384.31 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $373.96 and its 200 day moving average is $348.92. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $220.28 and a 12-month high of $386.38.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

