Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Global X Cannabis ETF (NASDAQ:POTX)

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Cannabis ETF (NASDAQ:POTX) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Global X Cannabis ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Global X Cannabis ETF by 22.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 2,325 shares in the last quarter.

POTX opened at $14.80 on Friday. Global X Cannabis ETF has a fifty-two week low of $6.52 and a fifty-two week high of $16.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.14.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th.

