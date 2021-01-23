Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc. (NASDAQ:WVVI)

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc. (NASDAQ:WVVI) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 35,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.72% of Willamette Valley Vineyards at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Willamette Valley Vineyards by 38.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the period. 7.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:WVVI opened at $6.71 on Friday. Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.50 and a fifty-two week high of $6.93. The firm has a market cap of $33.26 million, a P/E ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 4.92.

Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.92 million for the quarter. Willamette Valley Vineyards had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 12.02%.

Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc produces and sells wine in the United States and internationally. It primarily offers Pinot Noir, Chardonnay, Pinot Gris, Pinot Blanc, Methode Champenoise Brut, Rose, and Riesling branded wines under the Willamette Valley Vineyards label; Semi-Sparkling Muscat branded wine under the Tualatin Estate Vineyards label; Syrah, Merlot, Cabernet Sauvignon, Grenache, Cabernet Franc, Tempranillo, Malbec, The Griffin, and Viognier branded wines under the Griffin Creek label; and Oregon Blossom branded wine under the Oregon Cellars label.

