Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $77,000 Position in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHD. Orgel Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 548.4% in the 3rd quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,173,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,838,049 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 26.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,031,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,320,000 after purchasing an additional 418,953 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 249.5% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 425,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,134,000 after purchasing an additional 303,752 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 15.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,892,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,636,000 after purchasing an additional 256,430 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 786.0% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 240,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,314,000 after purchasing an additional 213,276 shares during the last quarter.

SCHD stock opened at $65.72 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $38.83 and a one year high of $67.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $64.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.02.

