Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 9,919 General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 9,919 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in General Electric by 6.3% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 27,962 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 16,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 2,815 shares in the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 27,259 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 4,412 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 47,257 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 5,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of General Electric by 43.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,655 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GE opened at $11.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.86, a PEG ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.04. General Electric has a 1-year low of $5.48 and a 1-year high of $13.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.04 and a 200 day moving average of $8.18.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The conglomerate reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $19.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.15 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 5.37%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 18th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently 6.15%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer raised General Electric from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on General Electric from $8.50 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Bank of America raised their price target on General Electric from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of General Electric from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in the United States, Europe, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

