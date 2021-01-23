Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 104.8% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS MTUM opened at $170.63 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $162.04 and a 200-day moving average of $150.26. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $81.37 and a 12 month high of $113.60.

