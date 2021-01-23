Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $122,000 Investment in iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ)

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 3,984.8% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,027,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002,250 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 240,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,082,000 after buying an additional 5,109 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 159.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 197,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,922,000 after buying an additional 121,374 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 23.4% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 163,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,844,000 after buying an additional 31,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 161,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,524,000 after acquiring an additional 19,267 shares during the period. 13.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AGZ opened at $119.46 on Friday. iShares Agency Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $116.43 and a 52-week high of $124.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $119.46 and its 200-day moving average is $120.23.

THE ISHARES BARCLAYS AGENCY BOND FUND seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the agency sector of the U.S. government bond market as defined by the Barclays Capital U.S. Agency Index.

