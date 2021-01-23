Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Holdings in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO)

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FDLO. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 6,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 24,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,000 after buying an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 153.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 864 shares during the period.

FDLO stock opened at $42.72 on Friday. Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $26.22 and a 52-week high of $43.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.33.

