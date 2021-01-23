Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,948 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $426,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of V. Atlanta Financial Associates LLC ADV increased its holdings in Visa by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Atlanta Financial Associates LLC ADV now owns 1,572 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. United Capital Management of KS Inc. grew its position in shares of Visa by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 28,023 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,130,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Visa by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 2,975 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 66,374 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $14,493,000 after acquiring an additional 3,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 80.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Visa from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $195.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Visa from $218.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Visa from $217.00 to $211.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.28.

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 60,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $13,210,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 310,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,398,880. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.53, for a total transaction of $1,642,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,920,027.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 80,205 shares of company stock valued at $17,188,463. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE V opened at $202.02 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $210.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $203.15. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $133.93 and a one year high of $220.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market cap of $393.65 billion, a PE ratio of 41.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.03 billion. Visa had a net margin of 49.74% and a return on equity of 37.22%. Research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

