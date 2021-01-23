Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 273 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 196.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 959.1% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in SolarEdge Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $66,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the third quarter worth $72,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the third quarter valued at $82,000. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SEDG. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $258.00 to $313.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Truist initiated coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $435.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $235.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley lowered their price target on SolarEdge Technologies to $364.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $371.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $256.58.

In other news, Director More Avery sold 2,841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.72, for a total value of $837,299.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 119,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,245,859.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Ronen Faier sold 2,182 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.85, for a total transaction of $763,372.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,596,111.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 5,384 shares of company stock worth $1,715,530 in the last quarter. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SEDG opened at $321.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $311.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $244.99. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.02 and a 52 week high of $377.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 4.56. The company has a market cap of $16.44 billion, a PE ratio of 93.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.98.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $338.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.36 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The company’s revenue was down 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. Its SolarEdge system consists of inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, smart energy management solutions, and a cloud-based monitoring platform.

