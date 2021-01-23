Citizens (NYSE:CIA) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.91

Citizens, Inc. (NYSE:CIA)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.91 and traded as high as $6.04. Citizens shares last traded at $6.04, with a volume of 80,255 shares traded.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Citizens in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company.

The firm has a market cap of $324.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.33 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.91.

Citizens (NYSE:CIA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $59.30 million during the quarter. Citizens had a positive return on equity of 0.67% and a negative net margin of 3.11%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Citizens by 32.3% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 66,438 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 16,205 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Citizens by 160.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 43,423 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 26,744 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Citizens by 2.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 112,718 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens in the third quarter worth about $1,724,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Citizens by 522.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,551 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 9,695 shares during the last quarter. 23.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Citizens (NYSE:CIA)

Citizens, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Life Insurance and Home Service Insurance. The Life Insurance segment issues ordinary whole life insurance and endowment policies in the United States dollar-denominated amounts to foreign residents in approximately 20 countries through 1,000 independent marketing consultants, as well as through independent marketing firms and consultants throughout the United States.

