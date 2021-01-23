Citizens & Northern Co. (NASDAQ:CZNC) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.27

Citizens & Northern Co. (NASDAQ:CZNC) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 21st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.27 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, February 12th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th.

Citizens & Northern has increased its dividend payment by 3.9% over the last three years.

Get Citizens & Northern alerts:

Shares of Citizens & Northern stock opened at $20.46 on Friday. Citizens & Northern has a 1 year low of $14.92 and a 1 year high of $27.50. The firm has a market cap of $325.11 million, a PE ratio of 16.11 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.14. Citizens & Northern had a return on equity of 9.17% and a net margin of 18.73%. The firm had revenue of $26.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.37 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Citizens & Northern will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CZNC shares. TheStreet raised Citizens & Northern from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Citizens & Northern from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Citizens & Northern from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies raised Citizens & Northern from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th.

In other news, Director Frank G. Pellegrino acquired 2,879 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.27 per share, with a total value of $49,720.33. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 19,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $342,774.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders purchased 3,651 shares of company stock valued at $64,236. 4.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Citizens & Northern

Citizens & Northern Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Citizens & Northern Bank that provides a range of banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers in North Central Pennsylvania and Southern New York. The company offers deposit products, including various types of checking accounts, passbook and statement savings accounts, money market accounts, interest checking accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposits.

See Also: How the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for Citizens & Northern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens & Northern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.