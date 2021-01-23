Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR) Trading Down 5.7%

Shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR) fell 5.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.23 and last traded at $1.25. 1,629,589 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 57% from the average session volume of 1,039,128 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.33.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.09.

Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. Research analysts forecast that Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Citius Pharmaceuticals stock. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR) by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 114,223 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,430 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Citius Pharmaceuticals worth $119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

Citius Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:CTXR)

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes critical care products. It primarily focuses on developing anti-infective, cancer care, and prescription products. The company develops Mino-Lok, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment and salvage of infected central venous catheters in patients with catheter related bloodstream infections; Mino-Wrap, a liquifying gel-based wrap for reduction tissue expander infections following breast reconstructive surgeries; and Hydro-Lido, a topical formulation of hydrocortisone and lidocaine that is intended for the treatment of hemorrhoids.

