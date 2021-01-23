Citigroup Reiterates Buy Rating for Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU)

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Citigroup in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on FUTU. BOCOM International started coverage on shares of Futu in a research report on Monday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded Futu from a “c” rating to a “d-” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th.

Get Futu alerts:

FUTU stock opened at $99.89 on Thursday. Futu has a 1 year low of $8.16 and a 1 year high of $101.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.92 and a beta of 1.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is $51.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.31.

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $122.08 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Futu by 178.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 24,178 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Futu by 208.7% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 815,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,351,000 after purchasing an additional 551,631 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Futu by 15,147.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 766,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,832,000 after purchasing an additional 761,025 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Futu by 180.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 28,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Futu during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 14.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Futu

Futu Holdings Limited operates digitized brokerage and wealth management platform in Hong Kong, China, the United States, and internationally. The company's platform offers investing services, including trade execution and margin financing which allows to trade securities, such as stocks, warrants, options and exchange-traded funds in various markets; and wealth management services, which offers various leading fund products, including money market, fixed income, and equity funds products.

Recommended Story: What is the formula for calculating total return?



Receive News & Ratings for Futu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Futu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.