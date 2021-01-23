Citigroup Raises MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Price Target to $96.00

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) had its price target lifted by Citigroup from $58.00 to $96.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of MasTec from $56.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, November 20th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of MasTec from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of MasTec from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of MasTec from $59.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of MasTec from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $65.15.

Shares of NYSE:MTZ opened at $82.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of 19.69 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $71.40 and its 200 day moving average is $52.77. MasTec has a 52 week low of $22.51 and a 52 week high of $82.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. MasTec had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The company’s revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MasTec will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director C Robert Campbell sold 3,301 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total value of $204,761.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,857,521.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Cardenas Alberto De sold 1,798 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $98,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,995,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 68,328 shares of company stock worth $4,687,490. Insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in MasTec by 53.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,346 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 5,723 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in MasTec by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 25,295 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 3,634 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in MasTec by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 53,106 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,379,000 after purchasing an additional 3,035 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of MasTec by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 9,900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of MasTec by 85.8% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 22,300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 10,300 shares during the period. 82.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, Power Generation and Industrial, and Other.

