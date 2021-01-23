Citigroup (NYSE:C) PT Raised to $77.00

Citigroup (NYSE:C) had its price target upped by Barclays from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on shares of Citigroup from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Citigroup from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. DZ Bank lowered shares of Citigroup from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Citigroup from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the company from $47.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Citigroup from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $71.57.

NYSE:C opened at $61.33 on Tuesday. Citigroup has a 52 week low of $32.00 and a 52 week high of $80.76. The firm has a market cap of $127.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.74. Citigroup had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The business had revenue of $16.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Citigroup will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.80%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of C. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Citigroup by 1,321.1% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,376,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,923,000 after buying an additional 18,012,890 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Citigroup by 20,471.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 4,844,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,868,000 after buying an additional 4,821,442 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Citigroup by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,224,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,535,000 after buying an additional 1,603,608 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in Citigroup by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 5,597,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,330,000 after buying an additional 1,179,202 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 68.4% in the 3rd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,402,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,319,000 after purchasing an additional 975,579 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

