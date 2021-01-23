Citigroup (NYSE:C) Given New $84.00 Price Target at DA Davidson

Citigroup (NYSE:C) had its price target hoisted by DA Davidson from $77.00 to $84.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Citigroup’s Q1 2021 earnings at $1.99 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.90 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.65 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on C. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Citigroup from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $58.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $71.57.

C opened at $61.33 on Tuesday. Citigroup has a one year low of $32.00 and a one year high of $80.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.74. Citigroup had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The business had revenue of $16.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. Citigroup’s revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Citigroup will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 41.80%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sanders Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 20,273,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,560,000 after purchasing an additional 638,347 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 1,321.1% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,376,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,923,000 after purchasing an additional 18,012,890 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,224,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603,608 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,143,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,300,000 after purchasing an additional 757,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 8,537,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,046,000 after purchasing an additional 968,011 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

