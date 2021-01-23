Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Stock Position Lifted by Sterling Investment Management Inc.

Sterling Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 62,513 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. Citigroup comprises 2.7% of Sterling Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Sterling Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $3,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Citigroup by 1,321.1% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,376,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,923,000 after purchasing an additional 18,012,890 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Citigroup by 20,471.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 4,844,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,868,000 after purchasing an additional 4,821,442 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Citigroup by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,224,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603,608 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in Citigroup by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 5,597,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179,202 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Citigroup by 68.4% during the 3rd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,402,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,319,000 after purchasing an additional 975,579 shares during the period. 72.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on C shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Citigroup from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Citigroup from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Citigroup from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Citigroup from $87.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.57.

C traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $61.33. 19,821,034 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,053,152. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.92. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.00 and a 52-week high of $80.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.69 billion, a PE ratio of 12.19, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.74. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 13.17%. The business had revenue of $16.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is 41.80%.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

