Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Sold by We Are One Seven LLC

We Are One Seven LLC lessened its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,094 shares during the quarter. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sanders Capital LLC increased its stake in Citigroup by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 20,273,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,560,000 after buying an additional 638,347 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 1,321.1% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,376,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,923,000 after acquiring an additional 18,012,890 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 10.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,224,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603,608 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 8.1% in the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,143,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,300,000 after acquiring an additional 757,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 12.8% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 8,537,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,046,000 after acquiring an additional 968,011 shares during the period. 72.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on C. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Citigroup from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Citigroup from $87.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Citigroup from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.57.

Shares of Citigroup stock opened at $61.33 on Friday. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.00 and a 1-year high of $80.76. The company has a market capitalization of $127.69 billion, a PE ratio of 12.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.75 and a 200-day moving average of $51.92.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.74. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 13.17%. The firm had revenue of $16.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.80%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

