Citigroup Cuts FMC (NYSE:FMC) Price Target to $138.00

FMC (NYSE:FMC) had its price target decreased by Citigroup from $141.00 to $138.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on FMC. UBS Group lifted their price target on FMC from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Rowe lifted their price target on FMC from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on FMC from $120.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FMC from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $113.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on FMC from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $122.41.

Shares of FMC stock opened at $114.45 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $117.29 and a 200-day moving average of $110.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $14.85 billion, a PE ratio of 29.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.00. FMC has a 1-year low of $56.77 and a 1-year high of $123.66.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 30.81% and a net margin of 10.64%. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that FMC will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a $0.48 dividend. This is a boost from FMC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.53%.

In related news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total transaction of $86,860.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,368,319.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Eduardo E. Cordeiro sold 5,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.86, for a total value of $668,587.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,713,098.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,091 shares of company stock valued at $842,309. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in shares of FMC by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 10,251 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of FMC by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC now owns 24,988 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited boosted its position in shares of FMC by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 3,676 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Weybosset Research & Management LLC boosted its position in shares of FMC by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC now owns 83,278 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of FMC by 69.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 15,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 6,279 shares during the period. 87.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FMC

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. The company develop, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, which include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and disease, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

