Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Acquired by Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.

Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,355 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,220 shares during the quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CSCO. Edgar Lomax Co. VA increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Edgar Lomax Co. VA now owns 1,659,973 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $65,386,000 after acquiring an additional 57,050 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 406,899 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $18,209,000 after purchasing an additional 56,489 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 7,213 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 34,251 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 215,000 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $8,469,000 after buying an additional 32,700 shares during the last quarter. 70.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CSCO stock opened at $44.77 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.20, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.40 and a fifty-two week high of $50.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 32.64%. The company had revenue of $11.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 5th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.32%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CSCO shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. New Street Research raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $45.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $44.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.26.

In related news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 21,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.38, for a total value of $896,167.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 144,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,138,276.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Irving Tan sold 47,887 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total transaction of $2,015,563.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 371,384 shares of company stock worth $15,429,225. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

