CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CI Financial Corp. offer asset management and wealth management advisory services. CI Financial Corp. is based in Toronto, Canada. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. CIBC assumed coverage on CI Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Barclays raised CI Financial from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th.

Shares of NYSE CIXX opened at $13.02 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.81. CI Financial has a twelve month low of $7.50 and a twelve month high of $19.22.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a $0.1353 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in CI Financial stock. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new position in CI Financial Corp (NYSE:CIXX) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 716,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,877,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. owned approximately 0.34% of CI Financial at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

CI Financial Company Profile

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

