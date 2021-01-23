Chrono.tech (TIME) Price Tops $2.68 on Major Exchanges

Chrono.tech (CURRENCY:TIME) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 23rd. During the last seven days, Chrono.tech has traded down 0.6% against the US dollar. Chrono.tech has a market capitalization of $1.90 million and $70,544.00 worth of Chrono.tech was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Chrono.tech token can currently be purchased for about $2.68 or 0.00008382 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.02 or 0.00078377 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $203.36 or 0.00637015 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00006070 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.69 or 0.00046001 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0717 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003137 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,385.00 or 0.04338532 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003132 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00015206 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.71 or 0.00017893 BTC.

Chrono.tech Token Profile

Chrono.tech (TIME) is a token. It was first traded on December 8th, 2016. Chrono.tech’s total supply is 710,113 tokens and its circulating supply is 710,112 tokens. Chrono.tech’s official Twitter account is @ChronobankNews . The official message board for Chrono.tech is blog.chrono.tech . The official website for Chrono.tech is chrono.tech

Chrono.tech Token Trading

Chrono.tech can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chrono.tech directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chrono.tech should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chrono.tech using one of the exchanges listed above.

