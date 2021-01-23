Chromia (CHR) Trading 21.2% Higher Over Last Week

Chromia (CURRENCY:CHR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 23rd. One Chromia coin can now be bought for $0.0308 or 0.00000096 BTC on exchanges. Chromia has a market cap of $13.23 million and $2.72 million worth of Chromia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Chromia has traded 21.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.27 or 0.00078828 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $204.68 or 0.00638507 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00006080 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.82 or 0.00046232 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003126 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,396.85 or 0.04357613 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003119 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00015184 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.70 or 0.00017779 BTC.

About Chromia

CHR is a coin. It launched on May 27th, 2019. Chromia's total supply is 471,970,667 coins and its circulating supply is 429,652,097 coins. The official website for Chromia is chromia.com

and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Chromia (by ChromaWay) is a new blockchain platform for decentralized applications, conceived in response to the shortcomings of existing platforms and designed to enable a new generation of dapps to scale beyond what is currently possible. Chromia is both a blockchain and a relational database. This means that decentralized applications (dapps) can be written in a way that is familiar to developers all over the world, whether they work on large enterprise applications, games, or smaller projects. “

Chromia Coin Trading

Chromia can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chromia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chromia should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chromia using one of the exchanges listed above.

