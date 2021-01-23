Christopher Schmitt Sells 729 Shares of SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) Stock

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) General Counsel Christopher Schmitt sold 729 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.13, for a total transaction of $41,647.77. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 40,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,319,249.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Christopher Schmitt also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 16th, Christopher Schmitt sold 729 shares of SailPoint Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.03, for a total transaction of $37,929.87.

On Monday, November 23rd, Christopher Schmitt sold 7,291 shares of SailPoint Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.15, for a total value of $314,606.65.

On Monday, November 16th, Christopher Schmitt sold 499 shares of SailPoint Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.51, for a total value of $21,212.49.

NYSE:SAIL opened at $58.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5,884.12 and a beta of 2.01. SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $11.61 and a one year high of $59.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.82.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.16. SailPoint Technologies had a positive return on equity of 4.35% and a negative net margin of 0.18%. The company had revenue of $94.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. SailPoint Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SAIL. Loop Capital increased their target price on SailPoint Technologies from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Summit Insights reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SailPoint Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $42.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.23.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAIL. HMI Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 127.8% during the third quarter. HMI Capital LLC now owns 4,806,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,696,992 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in SailPoint Technologies by 23.0% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,363,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,937,000 after acquiring an additional 255,161 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in SailPoint Technologies by 64.5% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,083,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,875,000 after acquiring an additional 424,855 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in SailPoint Technologies by 4.9% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 834,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,017,000 after acquiring an additional 39,270 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its stake in SailPoint Technologies by 43.7% in the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 708,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,026,000 after acquiring an additional 215,365 shares during the period.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and markets identity governance software solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software and software as a service solutions, which help organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, software bots, and other human and non-human users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms.

