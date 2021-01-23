China SXT Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SXTC) Trading 12.6% Higher

China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SXTC) traded up 12.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.77 and last traded at $0.70. 22,039,555 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 35% from the average session volume of 16,357,428 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.62.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.40 and a 200 day moving average of $0.35.

China SXT Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:SXTC)

China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of traditional Chinese medicine piece tablets (TCMP) in China. It offers advanced, fine, and regular TCMP products, such as ChenXiang, SanQiFen, HongQi, SuMu, JiangXiang, CuYanHuSuo, XiaTianWu, LuXueJing, XueJie, ChaoSuanZaoRen, HongQuMi, ChuanBeiMu, HuangShuKuiHua, WuWeiZi, DingXiang, RenShen, QingGuo, JueMingZi, and ShaRen.

