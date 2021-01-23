China Natural Resources (NASDAQ:CHNR) Trading Down 6%

Shares of China Natural Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNR) dropped 6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.63 and last traded at $1.71. Approximately 1,389,684 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 3,009,799 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.82.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.31.

About China Natural Resources (NASDAQ:CHNR)

China Natural Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and mining of metal properties in the People's Republic of China. The company explores for lead, silver, copper, and other metal deposits. It holds interest in the Moruogu Tong mine that covers an area of 10.43 square kilometers located in Bayannaoer City, Inner Mongolia.

