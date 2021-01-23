Chimpion Price Hits $2.72 on Exchanges (BNANA)

Chimpion (CURRENCY:BNANA) traded up 62.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. One Chimpion coin can currently be purchased for about $2.72 or 0.00008319 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Chimpion has a total market capitalization of $86.26 million and $885,728.00 worth of Chimpion was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Chimpion has traded 53.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 27.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.14 or 0.00067738 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 25.4% against the dollar and now trades at $187.49 or 0.00573660 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00005983 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 23.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.38 or 0.00043998 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003064 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 27% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,394.57 or 0.04266883 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003059 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 24.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00015038 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.41 or 0.00016559 BTC.

Chimpion Coin Profile

Chimpion (CRYPTO:BNANA) is a coin. Chimpion’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,727,387 coins. Chimpion’s official Twitter account is @chimpionio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Chimpion’s official website is www.chimpion.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The latest initiative of the Chimpion ecosystem, Chimpion Springboard is a staking platform that enables individuals to stake their Chimpion Tokens into profitable e-commerce businesses. These businesses are given access to the crypto e-commerce platform and premium services. Following the vesting period, those who have staked the store can withdraw their Chimpion Tokens and keep the additional rewards they have collected. “

Buying and Selling Chimpion

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chimpion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chimpion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chimpion using one of the exchanges listed above.

