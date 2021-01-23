Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) Trading 7.5% Higher

Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS)’s share price traded up 7.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.21 and last traded at $2.16. 1,584,581 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the average session volume of 1,858,622 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.01.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chico’s FAS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Chico’s FAS from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Chico’s FAS currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.27.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $261.42 million, a PE ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 1.55.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The specialty retailer reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $351.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.73 million. Chico’s FAS had a negative return on equity of 38.38% and a negative net margin of 19.48%. As a group, analysts predict that Chico’s FAS, Inc. will post -1.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chico’s FAS by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,378,486 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $18,846,000 after acquiring an additional 966,318 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Chico’s FAS by 14.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,129,035 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,961,000 after purchasing an additional 796,222 shares during the last quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC raised its stake in Chico’s FAS by 125.0% during the third quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC now owns 3,456,682 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920,382 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Chico’s FAS by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,377,493 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,285,000 after purchasing an additional 208,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chico’s FAS by 136.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,147,495 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 662,112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

About Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS)

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. It operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM), Soma, and TellTale brand names. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women 45 and older.

