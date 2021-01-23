Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) CEO Michael K. Wirth Sells 132,000 Shares

Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 132,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.73, for a total value of $12,504,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,504,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $91.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $171.29 billion, a PE ratio of -14.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $51.60 and a 52 week high of $113.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $89.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.38. The company had revenue of $24.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.34 billion. Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. Chevron’s revenue was down 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.55 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Chevron during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Chevron during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 136.4% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its holdings in Chevron by 36.0% during the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 62.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler raised Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $108.00 to $113.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Mizuho started coverage on Chevron in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank raised Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, HSBC raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.88.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

