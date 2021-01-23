Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) issued its earnings results on Friday. The bank reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Chemung Financial had a net margin of 21.06% and a return on equity of 9.54%.

NASDAQ:CHMG traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.69. The company had a trading volume of 15,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,532. The company has a market capitalization of $161.55 million, a PE ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 0.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.83. Chemung Financial has a 52 week low of $21.75 and a 52 week high of $41.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Monday, December 21st were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 18th. Chemung Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.50%.

Several brokerages recently commented on CHMG. TheStreet raised shares of Chemung Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. DA Davidson cut shares of Chemung Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $32.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chemung Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th.

Chemung Financial Company Profile

Chemung Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Chemung Canal Trust Company that provides a range of banking, financing, fiduciary, and other financial services. The company provides demand, savings, and time deposits; non-interest and interest-bearing checking accounts; and insured money market accounts.

