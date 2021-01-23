Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT) in a report published on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Checkpoint Therapeutics’ FY2020 earnings at ($0.32) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.51) EPS.

Separately, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th.

Get Checkpoint Therapeutics alerts:

Checkpoint Therapeutics stock opened at $3.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $245.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.87 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.80 and its 200 day moving average is $2.54. Checkpoint Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.05 and a 52-week high of $4.50.

Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Checkpoint Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,032.05% and a negative return on equity of 100.54%. The business had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.28 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Checkpoint Therapeutics will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Checkpoint Therapeutics by 56.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 117,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 42,570 shares during the period. Tatro Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Checkpoint Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Checkpoint Therapeutics by 94.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 8,842 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Checkpoint Therapeutics by 106.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 193,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 99,745 shares during the period. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Checkpoint Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.75% of the company’s stock.

About Checkpoint Therapeutics

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc, an immuno-oncology biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers. The company's product candidates include CK-101 that in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of epidermal growth factor receptor mutation-positive non-small cell lung cancer; and Cosibelimab, a programmed death ligand-1 (PD-L1), which is in Phase I clinical trial in patients with selected recurrent or metastatic cancers.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for Checkpoint Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Checkpoint Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.