Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT) in a report published on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Checkpoint Therapeutics’ FY2020 earnings at ($0.32) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.51) EPS.
Separately, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th.
Checkpoint Therapeutics stock opened at $3.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $245.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.87 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.80 and its 200 day moving average is $2.54. Checkpoint Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.05 and a 52-week high of $4.50.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Checkpoint Therapeutics by 56.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 117,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 42,570 shares during the period. Tatro Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Checkpoint Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Checkpoint Therapeutics by 94.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 8,842 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Checkpoint Therapeutics by 106.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 193,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 99,745 shares during the period. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Checkpoint Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.75% of the company’s stock.
About Checkpoint Therapeutics
Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc, an immuno-oncology biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers. The company's product candidates include CK-101 that in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of epidermal growth factor receptor mutation-positive non-small cell lung cancer; and Cosibelimab, a programmed death ligand-1 (PD-L1), which is in Phase I clinical trial in patients with selected recurrent or metastatic cancers.
