Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Shares Bought by Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.

Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. raised its position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,382 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,259 shares during the period. Check Point Software Technologies comprises about 2.5% of Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Check Point Software Technologies worth $12,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 167.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,035,355 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $124,595,000 after purchasing an additional 647,840 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,650,186 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $198,583,000 after purchasing an additional 383,913 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 186.1% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 528,664 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,093,000 after purchasing an additional 343,881 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,543,822 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $306,122,000 after purchasing an additional 328,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,650,000. Institutional investors own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CHKP shares. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $143.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. OTR Global raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.90.

Shares of NASDAQ CHKP opened at $129.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.04, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.66. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 52-week low of $80.06 and a 52-week high of $139.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $127.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.14.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $509.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $504.47 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.10% and a net margin of 41.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile; Check Point Network Security, security gateways and software platforms that support small business and large enterprise data center and telco-grade environment; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

