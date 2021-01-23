Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nineteen have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $663.17.

CHTR has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $750.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $725.00 to $771.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $650.00 to $700.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $650.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th.

Shares of CHTR stock opened at $646.69 on Friday. Charter Communications has a 52-week low of $345.67 and a 52-week high of $681.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.26 billion, a PE ratio of 51.04, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $647.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $618.53.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.87. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 5.70%. The business had revenue of $12.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. Charter Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Charter Communications will post 14.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Christopher L. Winfrey sold 58,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $595.89, for a total transaction of $34,712,976.06. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,881,855.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard R. Dykhouse sold 7,927 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $632.34, for a total transaction of $5,012,559.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,811 shares in the company, valued at $16,953,667.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,860 shares of company stock worth $45,482,701 over the last three months. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Charter Communications by 70.3% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Charter Communications during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Charter Communications during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in Charter Communications by 26.8% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. 70.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

