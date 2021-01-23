CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $973.50 Million

Equities research analysts expect CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) to report $973.50 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for CF Industries’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.04 billion and the lowest is $906.00 million. CF Industries reported sales of $1.05 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 7.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CF Industries will report full year sales of $4.00 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.93 billion to $4.06 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $4.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.06 billion to $4.80 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow CF Industries.

Get CF Industries alerts:

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.20). CF Industries had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 5.14%. The business had revenue of $847.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $872.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently commented on CF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $38.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of CF Industries in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of CF Industries from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of CF Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. CF Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.88.

Shares of NYSE CF traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,457,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,691,273. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.28. CF Industries has a 1 year low of $19.73 and a 1 year high of $47.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.28.

In related news, Director Celso L. White acquired 815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.03 per share, with a total value of $30,994.45. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 11,191 shares in the company, valued at $425,593.73. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CF. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 260.0% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of CF Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of CF Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CF Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of CF Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. 91.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products worldwide. Its principal nitrogen fertilizer products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, and ammonium nitrate. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products, as well as compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

Featured Article: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CF Industries (CF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.