Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) Stock Rating Lowered by Bank of America

Bank of America lowered shares of Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Cerner from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Cerner from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Cerner from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Cerner from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Cerner from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $78.32.

NASDAQ CERN opened at $79.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.45. Cerner has a 12 month low of $53.08 and a 12 month high of $81.75. The company has a market capitalization of $24.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.21, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.76.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Cerner had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 18.14%. On average, analysts anticipate that Cerner will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th. This is a boost from Cerner’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. Cerner’s payout ratio is 36.51%.

In other news, Director George Andrew Riedel sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.69, for a total value of $132,457.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Peterzalek sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.04, for a total transaction of $83,644.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,586 shares of company stock valued at $5,055,031 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cerner in the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cerner by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 411,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,269,000 after buying an additional 39,707 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC raised its stake in Cerner by 326.6% during the 4th quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 1,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in Cerner by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 236,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,983,000 after purchasing an additional 46,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Cerner by 19,530.8% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 7,617 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

About Cerner

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

