Ceres Power’s (CPWHF) Buy Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Ceres Power (OTCMKTS:CPWHF) in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
CPWHF opened at $20.81 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.95. Ceres Power has a one year low of $2.78 and a one year high of $21.21.
About Ceres Power
