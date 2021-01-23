Ceres Power’s (CPWHF) Buy Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Ceres Power (OTCMKTS:CPWHF) in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

CPWHF opened at $20.81 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.95. Ceres Power has a one year low of $2.78 and a one year high of $21.21.

About Ceres Power

Ceres Power Holdings plc, a fuel cell technology and engineering company, engages in the development and commercialization of fuel cell technology in North America, Asia, and Europe. The company offers SteelCell, a perforated sheet of steel with special screen-printed ceramic layers that converts fuel directly into electrical power.

