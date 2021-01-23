Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) Shares Sold by Denali Advisors LLC

Denali Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) by 24.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,510 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,790 shares during the quarter. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in Century Communities were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Century Communities during the third quarter valued at approximately $402,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Century Communities by 1.7% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 44,192 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,871,000 after buying an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Century Communities by 2.2% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 64,166 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,716,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Century Communities by 5.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,894,376 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,081,000 after buying an additional 89,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Century Communities by 14.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 228,144 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,995,000 after buying an additional 28,512 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CCS opened at $51.09 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.94. Century Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.04 and a 12-month high of $51.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $794.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $709.50 million. Century Communities had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 14.90%. Equities research analysts expect that Century Communities, Inc. will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Century Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $44.50 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Century Communities from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Century Communities from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. 140166 assumed coverage on shares of Century Communities in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set a “positive” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zelman & Associates cut shares of Century Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Century Communities presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its home buyers.

