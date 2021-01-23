Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) Trading Down 5.3%

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX)’s share price fell 5.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $11.26 and last traded at $11.54. 953,649 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 5% from the average session volume of 911,196 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.19.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Century Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday.

Get Century Aluminum alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.13 and a beta of 2.56. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.04). Century Aluminum had a negative net margin of 5.61% and a negative return on equity of 14.02%. The firm had revenue of $392.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.40 million. Analysts predict that Century Aluminum will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

In other Century Aluminum news, EVP John E. Hoerner sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.87, for a total value of $118,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Jesse E. Gary sold 9,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.72, for a total value of $114,270.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 58,189 shares of company stock valued at $663,366. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CENX. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Century Aluminum by 164.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,306,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,664,000 after purchasing an additional 2,675,140 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Century Aluminum by 103.6% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,533,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289,393 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Century Aluminum by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 779,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,551,000 after buying an additional 235,407 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Century Aluminum by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 628,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,480,000 after acquiring an additional 70,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Century Aluminum by 11.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 416,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,972,000 after acquiring an additional 43,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.27% of the company’s stock.

About Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX)

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Featured Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Century Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.