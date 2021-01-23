Centrica plc (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Centrica plc (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CPYYY shares. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Centrica in a research report on Monday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Centrica in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Centrica in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Centrica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Centrica from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

OTCMKTS CPYYY opened at $2.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 7.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.42. Centrica has a fifty-two week low of $1.48 and a fifty-two week high of $4.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32.

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Norway, the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Centrica Consumer, Centrica Business, and Upstream segments. It supplies gas and electricity to residential customers, as well as offers energy-related services; and generates power from combined cycle gas turbines and nuclear assets.

