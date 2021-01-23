Centric Cash One Day Volume Tops $115,145.00 (CNS)

Centric Cash (CURRENCY:CNS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 22nd. During the last week, Centric Cash has traded down 19.3% against the dollar. One Centric Cash token can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Centric Cash has a market cap of $139,537.47 and approximately $115,145.00 worth of Centric Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WAX (WAXP) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000422 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001790 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000222 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000028 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 26.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.51 or 0.00046634 BTC.

Centric Cash Profile

Centric Cash is a token. Centric Cash’s total supply is 976,186,326 tokens. Centric Cash’s official website is www.joincentric.com

Buying and Selling Centric Cash

Centric Cash can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

