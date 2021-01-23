Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) and PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) Critical Survey

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) and PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) are both mid-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Cenovus Energy and PDC Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cenovus Energy 1 7 7 0 2.40 PDC Energy 0 1 15 0 2.94

Cenovus Energy currently has a consensus price target of $8.06, indicating a potential upside of 37.04%. PDC Energy has a consensus price target of $24.67, indicating a potential downside of 1.80%. Given Cenovus Energy’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Cenovus Energy is more favorable than PDC Energy.

Profitability

This table compares Cenovus Energy and PDC Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cenovus Energy -14.15% -12.48% -6.55% PDC Energy -55.72% 2.42% 1.20%

Risk & Volatility

Cenovus Energy has a beta of 3.12, indicating that its stock price is 212% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PDC Energy has a beta of 3.28, indicating that its stock price is 228% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Cenovus Energy and PDC Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cenovus Energy $15.21 billion 0.48 $1.65 billion $0.28 21.00 PDC Energy $1.16 billion 2.16 -$56.67 million $0.83 30.27

Cenovus Energy has higher revenue and earnings than PDC Energy. Cenovus Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PDC Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

72.7% of Cenovus Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of PDC Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

PDC Energy beats Cenovus Energy on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

Cenovus Energy Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Oil Sands, Deep Basin, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta. Its bitumen assets include Foster Creek, Christina Lake, and Narrows Lake, as well as other projects in the early stages of development. The Deep Basin segment holds assets primarily located in Elmworth-Wapiti, Kaybob-Edson, and Clearwater operating areas of British Columbia and Alberta, as well as various interests in natural gas processing facilities. The Refining and Marketing segment transports, sells, and refines crude oil into petroleum and chemical products. This segment owns a 50% ownership in Wood River and Borger refineries located in the United States; and owns and operates a crude-by-rail terminal in Alberta. Cenovus Energy Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

PDC Energy Company Profile

PDC Energy, Inc., an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas. As of December 31, 2019, it owned interests in approximately 2,649 productive gross wells. The company was formerly known as Petroleum Development Corporation and changed its name to PDC Energy, Inc. in June 2012. PDC Energy, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

