Ccore (CCO) Price Tops $0.0084 on Major Exchanges

Ccore (CURRENCY:CCO) traded down 12.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 22nd. Ccore has a total market cap of $14,268.66 and $62.00 worth of Ccore was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Ccore has traded down 15.2% against the US dollar. One Ccore coin can currently be bought for about $0.0084 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ccore alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.79 or 0.00070322 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $194.49 or 0.00600078 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00006025 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0739 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.59 or 0.00045010 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003090 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,437.66 or 0.04435789 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003085 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00015128 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00017140 BTC.

Ccore Coin Profile

Ccore (CRYPTO:CCO) is a coin. Ccore’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,699,999 coins. Ccore’s official website is ccore.io . Ccore’s official Twitter account is @ccore_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ccore is a decentralized crypto payment platform that allows the user to spend cryptocurrencies on several fiat-based online services and stores with no value loss on the exchange. Furthermore, the owners of online stores will not lose part of their profit due to the volatility of crypto rates. On the platform, the user can find three main services, Ccore exchange; Ccore Wallet and Ccore pay. CCO is an Ethereum-based token developed by Ccore platform, it can be used as a medium of exchange on platform and to pay for goods on online stores or services. There are commission discounts where users can save up to 50% using Ccore token. “

Buying and Selling Ccore

Ccore can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ccore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ccore should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ccore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ccore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ccore and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.