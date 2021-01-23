CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $52.81

CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL.B)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $52.81 and traded as high as $61.42. CCL Industries shares last traded at $60.19, with a volume of 208,247 shares trading hands.

CCL.B has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on CCL Industries from C$57.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Cormark lifted their target price on CCL Industries from C$53.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of CCL Industries from C$56.00 to C$61.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of CCL Industries from C$55.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of CCL Industries from C$63.00 to C$67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, CCL Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$65.67.

The business has a fifty day moving average of C$59.79 and a 200 day moving average of C$52.90. The stock has a market cap of C$10.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.79, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

In related news, Senior Officer Monika Vodermaier sold 1,295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$59.90, for a total transaction of C$77,570.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,826,950. Also, Director Gunther Johann Birkner sold 8,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$60.00, for a total value of C$504,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,509,600. Insiders sold 83,995 shares of company stock valued at $5,038,070 over the last quarter.

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, containers, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.

