Catex Token (CATT) Price Hits $0.0004 on Major Exchanges

Catex Token (CURRENCY:CATT) traded up 32.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 23rd. One Catex Token token can currently be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Catex Token has traded 9.9% lower against the dollar. Catex Token has a market capitalization of $313,122.17 and approximately $4,981.00 worth of Catex Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.88 or 0.00077126 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $206.77 or 0.00641008 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00006039 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.97 or 0.00046403 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003106 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,412.21 or 0.04377920 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003100 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00015192 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00017614 BTC.

Catex Token Profile

Catex Token (CRYPTO:CATT) is a token. Its genesis date was October 5th, 2018. Catex Token’s total supply is 1,281,915,488 tokens and its circulating supply is 784,234,341 tokens. The Reddit community for Catex Token is /r/Catex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Catex Token’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Catex Token’s official website is www.catex.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in China, Catex is a transaction mining exchange platform. It provides the users with the ability to trade (buy/sell) cryptocurrencies between them using the available market pairs. The platform offers a hybrid solution where it is possible to perform crypto transactions and mine the platform tokens (CATT) at the same time, which will be used to return the transaction fees to the users. The expected return value of the fees is 110%. At Catex, 80% of the platform profit will be distributed to users holding CATT daily, the more CATT holding, the more dividends will get. The Catex (CATT) token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) mineable Cryptocurrency on the trans-mining exchange, catex.io. As a CATT holder, the user becomes eligible to receive 80% of profits that are shared among CATT holders. The exchange performs weekly buybacks and burns of the circulating supply. CATT token holders also receive airdrops from newly listed projects. “

Catex Token Token Trading

Catex Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Catex Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Catex Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Catex Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

